Moorhead Police asking for public's help in recent homicide investigation

The Moorhead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with information.

Police say the homicide investigation of Richard Stephen remains active and ongoing.

The assault took place at 1615 20th St. S., on June 3.

The Moorhead Police Department is attempting to identify others who may have witnessed, had been involved in the assault, or have further information regarding the events of that evening.

32- year-old Cameron St. Claire and 35-year-old Erin Sundby have been charged in connection to the homicide.

St. Clair is charged with second degree murder, third degree murder, second degree manslaughter, as well as receiving stolen property.

Sundby is charged with aiding an offender of second degree murder, aiding an offender of third degree murder, aiding an offender of second degree manslaughter, third degree assault, as well as receiving stolen property.

The public is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department if they can provide information are asked to call 218-299-5120 to speak with an on-duty supervisor.

Callers can remain anonymous.