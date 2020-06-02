Moorhead Police ask for the public's help in finding wanted man

Moorhead Police are looking for 26-year-old Warren Misevich of Fargo after they say he fled from officers.

Police say just after noon on Tuesday, Officers went out to a local business for a report of a disturbance. When officers got there, they say they saw Misevich blocking a road with his vehicle. Police say when they tried to get Misevich out of the vehicle, he fled.

Misevich was driving about 15-20 miles per hour and police say he refused to stop during a PIT maneuver.

Clay County Deputies tried another PIT maneuver on Misevich in the 1600 block of 30th Ave. S, but he was able to drive out of it and then continued north on 8th St. S.

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding Warren Misevich of Fargo. Misevich was last ween driving a white 1997 Dodge Ram Club Cab Pickup. Police say Misevich is facing a variety of charges including 4th Degree Assault, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Driving After Revocation and Disorderly Conduct.

If you know where Misevich is, or see his truck you are asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

