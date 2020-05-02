Moorhead Man arrested for assault

One man was arrested after a reported assault Saturday morning in Moorhead.

At about 6 AM Saturday morning, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 11th Street North for a report of a disturbance involving a gun. There were also reports of a man being "pistol whipped" and gun shots being heard.

Moorhead Police, assisted by members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, arrived at the location and detained the suspect, 22-year-old Malik Lamar Gill of Moorhead, as he was attempting to run from the home.

One man was treated for non-life threatening head injuries at the scene by Fargo-Moorhead Ambulance Service.

The victim was struck in the head with a handgun but was not transported to the hospital.

Police say all of the people involved in the disturbance knew each other.

The disturbance ended minutes after officers arrived and officials say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The handgun was recovered during the investigation.

Gill was later arrested and is being held at the Clay County Correctional Center, for 2nd Degree Assault charges, pending a court appearance.

Additional charges may be added at a later date.