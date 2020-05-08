Moorhead High School announces graduation plans

Moorhead High School will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020, while also keeping the students, their families, and the community safe.

It will take place on June 7th at 2:00 p.m. while following guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Throughout the month of May, students will be pre-recorded walking across the stage in small groups of ten or less, following CDC guidelines.

The recordings will be produced into a comprehensive graduation ceremony and will be live-streamed.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak said, "The class of 2020 deserves to be celebrated. While we are not allowed to do a live ceremony due to state guidelines, we want to give our students the experience of walking across the stage while distance learning is still in session. We will capture those moments to share with families, friends, and the community all watching at the same time from the comfort and safety of their homes on June 7."