Moorhead Golf Courses Opening Tuesday

Moorhead golf courses are joining courses across the state of Minnesota in opening this week.

Governor Walz’s announcement Friday permits reopening of golf courses across Minnesota.

The Meadows (401 34th St S) and Village Green (3421 Village Green Blvd) public golf courses will both open on Tuesday, April 21, at 10 am.

The following guidelines will be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

o Club houses will be open; one customer will be allowed at a time. Credit/debit cards will be the only payment option available. Cash/check will not be accepted.

o Customers are encouraged to schedule tee times over the phone (218.299.PUTT) or online at moorheadgolf.com. Season passes are available for purchase online as well. Tee times may be booked beginning Monday, April 20, at 10 am. Tee time intervals will be scheduled 14 minutes apart. Tee times are limited to groups of four or less. Please check in 5 minutes prior to your tee time.

o Practice facilities including driving ranges, putting greens, and practice bunkers will remain closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to assess the situation and make them accessible when possible.

o Courses are walking only. Golf carts will not be allowed on the course at this time. We will continue to assess the situation and make carts available when possible.

o Courses will temporarily suspend the use of water jugs, bunker rakes, ball washers, and garbage cans.

o Flagsticks will remain in the cup hole. Raised cups will be implemented for safe golf ball retrieval. Please abstain from retrieving stray golf balls and sharing golf clubs.

o Rest rooms will be open and available for customers. Sanitation will occur twice daily. Customers are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

o Food and beverage services are suspended. No alcohol will be served and no personal coolers will be allowed on course. Customers are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

o There will be no tournaments or social gatherings at the course until further notice. The course will continue to book future events, but of a tentative nature.

o Please practice tolerance and respect for course rules, staff, and other golfers. Failure to follow these rules may result in immediate removal from the course without a refund.

These guidelines have been created with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials. We are continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19 as it relates to our golf course operations which could lead to altering or ceasing operations at any time. We appreciate your cooperation during this unusual time and are excited to provide you with this recreation opportunity once again.

