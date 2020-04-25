Moorhead Fire Department collects face masks for congregate living centers

Going beyond the typical call of duty, Moorhead Fire Department collected face masks Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will then be delivered to congregate living centers.

750 fire departments across the state of Minnesota are collecting masks that people in the community have made.

This will help provide protection for those who may not have the equipment they need.

"I think having some of this extra equipment might also allow people to start getting visitors in these places,” said Rick Loveland, Moorhead Fire Dept. Captain. “Now, we actually make sure that everybody is wearing a mask when they are in there and people might be able to go see their loved ones they haven't been able to see, except through a window maybe, for the last six weeks."

If you missed out Saturday, Loveland says you can call your fire department and they will make sure you can still contribute your donations.

