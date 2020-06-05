Moorhead Center Mall closes on Friday due to peaceful rally planned in downtown Fargo

The city of Moorhead says Downtown Moorhead Inc., the Moorhead Business Association and the Moorhead Police Department have all received messages from businesses with safety concerns and the potential for property damage during the peaceful demonstration planned in Fargo in Friday.

The Moorhead Center Mall says they will be closed on Friday, June 5th due to uncertainty surrounding the events in downtown Fargo.

The City of Moorhead says each property owner must use their decision-making in what to do to prepare their property. The city advises businesses to remove items around their property that could be used to cause damage or harm.