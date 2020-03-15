Moorhead Area Public Schools closing immediately due to COVID-19

Moorhead Area Public Schools announced Sunday they will be closing schools immediately to mitigate any risk of COVID-19 spread.

All Moorhead public and non-public schools will be closed March 16, 2020 through March 27, 2020.

This comes after Governor Tim Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker announced that all Minnesota public schools will close to students starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with the plan to resume some form of instruction on Monday, March 30, 2020.

During the school closure for students, Moorhead Area Public Schools will be joining school districts across the state to create plans to equitably distribute distance learning to students should they need to close schools statewide for a longer period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Education is defining distance learning to mean that a student receives daily interaction with their licensed teacher(s) and appropriate educational materials.

School leaders want to remind you of some things to keep in mind as students stay home:

-Ensure students are not congregating, having friends over or getting together in groups.

-Continue prevention measures that have been defined by the CDC.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak wrote in a letter to families,

"As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We also want to ensure every child has access to the education they need and deserve. We will continue to keep you informed. I have confidence that we have the best team in place to face this unprecedented challenge together. Thank you for your partnership and commitment to keeping our students and our community safe."

A news conference will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. Stick with Valley News Live as we bring you live updates.