Moorhead: No Late Fees Assessment on Utility Bills Until Further Notice

Due to the ever-changing situation related to the world pandemic of COVID-19, Moorhead Public Service, along with our partners at the City of Moorhead, wants to continue to help out assisting the residents of the City of Moorhead (City) and the ratepayers of Moorhead Public Service (MPS).

Effective immediately and until further notice, MPS and the City will not assess late fees on the monthly utility bill that you receive from MPS.

MPS would also like to remind customers who are concerned with their current automatic payment plan to please contact MPS at 218-477-8000 during regular business hours to discuss payment options.

