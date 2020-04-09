Missing woman last seen in Southern Clearwater County, MN

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Department wants your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Authorities say the woman, pictured above, is from New Home, MN but was last seen in the southern part of Clearwater County on April 8.

Police found the woman's vehicle abandoned and now believe she is roaming the area.

She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and blue jeans. Authorities have not released the woman's name.

If you know any information about her, call authorities at 218–694–6226.