Missing man found dead in Mississippi River

Authorities are identifying the missing man found dead in the Mississippi river in Cass County, MN.

The victim is 41-year-old Melvin Rivera of Deer River.

The sheriff's department says it was called to search for the missing man on Wednesday, June 17 at Schoolcraft State Park. Authorities couldn't find the man the first day, but they found his body in the river on a second day of searching.

No other information about the case is being released.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office.