Missing Person Investigation Leads to Arrest in Moorhead

One man is in custody after the Moorhead Police Department traced a missing person case to him.

The Moorhead Police Department arrested 27-year-old Ethan Broad Friday night at his home in Moorhead. He is in custody at the Clay County Jail on suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.

The Moorhead Police say there is no threat to the public.

Moorhead police were investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery of Moorhead, MN. She was last seen in south Moorhead on April 3, 2020.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police Department Investigator.

The Moorhead Police Department is being assisted by the MN Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Clay County Sheriff's Office. No further information is available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.