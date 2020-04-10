Missing Fargo man found dead in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, they got a report of an abandoned vehicle NW of Wyndmere on a prairie trail.

When deputies got to the area, they learned that the car was registered to a man from Fargo who was reported missing by the Fargo Police Department on March 27th.

Deputies say the man was found dead about 1/4 mile from his car.

The man has been taken to the Grand Forks Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death. His name is not being released at this time.