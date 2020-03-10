Miranda Lambert coming to the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added two more shows to the 2020 Grandstand Concert Series.
Miranda Lambert and NF are now confirmed.
Show details:
Miranda Lambert with special guest to be announced
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27
Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, March 13
NF - The Search Tour with special guest to be announced
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
Tickets: $45 (general admission plaza-level standing room only, no chairs), $35 (reserved seating in mainstand)
On sale: noon Friday, March 13