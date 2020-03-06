Minot man indicted for Possession of Ammunition by a convicted felon

United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on March 5, 2020, Noah Jarvis Abraham appeared in Federal Court at an initial appearance and arraignment hearing. The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota unsealed an Indictment revealing that a federal grand jury indicted Abraham on the charge of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Specifically, the Grand Jury alleges that on January 21, 2020, Abraham stole 9mm ammunition from Scheels Sporting Goods store in Minot, ND. Abraham is a convicted felon for the offense of Terrorizing and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. An Indictment is an accusation and notice of charges, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven

guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Minot Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy A. Ensrud is prosecuting the case.