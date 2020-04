Minot police say a 39-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly entered another man's home.

According to police, a Minot resident called authorities early Saturday to say he had shot an unknown man who entered his home and threatened him.

Officers arrived to find a dead man inside the residence.

He was identified Monday as Christopher Lee Reader of Minot.

Authorities are still investigating and say there is no presumed risk to the public.