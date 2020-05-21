Minot Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Minot police are investigating a fatal hit and run, Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Broadway and 17th ave, SW., that's between the Taco Bell and China Star restaurants.

More than a half-dozen Minot police vehicles were on scene, along with a Minot fire engine.

Officials say they're looking for a burgundy or dark red pick-up truck, but no other information has been released.

If you have any information about the incident or the vehicle you're urged to call officials at (701) 852-0111

