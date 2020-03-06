Minot Air Force Base conducting exercise amid coronavirus concerns

Minot Air Force Base will be conducting a pre-planned exercise addressing emergency health issues, according to a spokesperson for the base.

The exercise comes in the wake of growing concerns over the coronavirus.

​

Lt. Gabriel Cushing at Minot Air Force Base said there have been no emergency medical issues reported at the base, but they pride themselves on being prepared.

The base released the following statement regarding the exercise:

“Today, Team Minot will conduct a force health protection tabletop exercise addressing emergency medical issues such as COVID-19. This preplanned exercise is focused on our readiness and response in order to maintain a healthy, ready, and lethal combat force in any environment. While there have been no emergency medical issues reported at Minot Air Force Base, we pride ourselves on being prepared for any situation to keep our Airmen and their families safe.”