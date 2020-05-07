Minnesotans urged to fish close to home to slow COVID-19

State officials are urging Minnesotans to fish close to home when the walleye season opens this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Anglers are advised to avoid overnight stays, travel no farther than they can go on one tank of gas, and practice social distancing at boat launches and piers.

On Wednesday, the Upper Midwest Law Center sued in federal court on behalf of Minnesota churches and small business owners wanting to go strike down Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home emergency orders as constitutional.

The businesses argue they are shut down while others are allowed to be open.

A Walz spokesman says the governor's actions are within his authority.