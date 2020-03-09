'They were the last pictures I had of family:' Minnesota woman asking for help finding camera

A Minnesota woman is begging for the public's help. She went to the hospital for her dad's surgery. On her way out, she noticed one very important item was missing. It's been a month of phone calls and posting to social media, hoping to get this heartfelt piece back.

"I'm kicking myself that I never backed them up," Terina Parr from Fertile, Minnesota.

Terina Parr was at Sanford Hospital on February 8th.

"If anybody did find it or knows that happened to it or any place else I could look," Parr. "I'm please asking for some help."

When she was getting ready to leave, she panicked, her Canon Sure Shot camera was gone.

"The pictures that I had on the SD card and the camera we the last pictures that I had of the family together of my husband and I together," Parr.

"My husband passed away last fall from cancer, and my mother-in-law passed away last summer from cancer," said Parr.

Parr's last year and half of memories of her husband and his mom are a snap of the past.

Parr says at the end of the day it really wasn't about the camera; it was about those last memories with her loved ones."

"I know that sometimes people will just see something and take it and not realize you know the significance of that item," said Parr. "Somebody may have found it and thought it was just a camera."

Parr says the camera was in a little black and white houndstooth makeup pouch.

If you have any information on where the camera could be, message us on Facebook or email us at news@valleynewslive.com.