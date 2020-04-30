Minnesota tops 5,000 cases of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health says the total positive cases of coronavirus in the state has now exceeded 5,000.

The total positive case count is 5,136, an increase of 492 cases from the day before.

The death toll increased by 24 and is now 343 in the state.

365 people are in the hospital with the virus and 130 of them are in the ICU. In total, 2,172 no longer need isolation.

Clay County is reporting 157 positive cases with 11 deaths. The department of health has a county by county map, and you can find that by clicking on the link under the 'related links' section of this story.