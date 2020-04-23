Minnesota to partner with U, Mayo for up to 20K tests daily

Gov. Tim Walz says the state has struck a deal with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic to test as many as 20,000 people per day for the coronavirus.

Walz says it means anyone with symptoms will be able to get tested once the plan ramps up.

Neither the governor not other officials who briefed reporters Wednesday would give a firm timetable except to say in the next few weeks.

The governor says the increased testing will inform his decisions about restarting Minnesota’s economy, reopening schools and lifting his stay-at-home order, which currently runs through May 4.