Minnesota teen arrested in 5-year-old brother's death

A 17-year-old Eyota, Minnesota boy is in custody and accused of killing his 5-year-old brother.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home on the 300 block of 2nd Street SW in Eyota around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

There, deputies arrived to find a 5-year-old boy in an upstairs room not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Authorities say the preliminary cause of death is asphyxiation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say the mother left home for a time and returned to find the boy unresponsive, so she called 911. Four other children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Following a suspicious death investigation, the 17-year-old brother of the victim was taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge.

The teen was taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center and will face arraignment Wednesday.