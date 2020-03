The Minnesota Department of Health released a statement this morning, saying that a second victim has died from the COVID-19 Virus.

The victim was a man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Additional information will be provided in the afternoon media briefing call.

This is the second Minnesotan who's death has been contributed to the illness, with the first announced on March 21st.

As of 11 am, there are currently 346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.