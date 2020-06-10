Minnesota reporting 19 more COVID-19 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 19 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,236.

Of those deaths, 984 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. The state also says 31 deaths are probably caused by COVID-19, meaning a positive test result isn't on file.

352 more people are diagnosed with the virus, bringing the active case count to 2,958.

427 people are in the hospital with 193 of them in the ICU with coronavirus.

24,675 people have recovered from the disease.