Minnesota releases model for tracking COVID-19 spread after criticism from GOP lawmakers

The Minnesota Department of Health took a step towards being more transparent by releasing the model on Friday it is using to make decisions on battling COVID-19.

Models are what government leaders are using to track the disease and project where it is heading.

“These are not specific point of time estimates, these are about directional changes,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Yet, amid the social distance policies the state has implemented, including extending its stay at home order until May 4, Governor Tim Walz is being criticized by the senate republican leader for his decision.

The model Walz, DFL, is relying on is a partnership between the University of Minnesota and the state’s department of health.

“We think we are further along in the epidemic, number one,” Stefan Gildemeister, the state’s health economist, said. “And number two...there are many more infected patients out there than we have been estimating to be.”

With businesses in Minnesota hurting as most remain closed, health officials said on Friday their model doesn’t take into account the impact on the economy.

“This is about the COVID-19 disease and how it progresses specifically. This is not a model that attempts to model out economic impacts, or impact on other health conditions,” Malcolm said.

The plan of action Minnesota has taken projects around 22,000 people to die from COVID-19 and the state won’t hit its peak until June or July.

For some perspective, 57 people have died since March 21 in Minnesota, according to the health department's website.

Health officials acknowledged Friday that their model is pessimistic.

They also said the action they’ve taken will extend the spread of the coronavirus well into the summer, yet it’ll be at a lower rate and hopefully save more lives.

We have filed an open records request for projections and data on the state’s model. Our request has yet to be fulfilled.