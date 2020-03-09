Minnesota police arrest man suspected of killing woman, toddler

The Cloquet Police Department in northern Minnesota arrested a 33-year-old man after a woman and toddler were found dead at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

Officers in Cloquet found the two bodies around 1 p.m. Saturday while doing a welfare check at their home, on the 1600 block of Locke Lane on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation. Someone had called police, worried about the woman's safety.

Cloquet police say with the assistance of a Carlton County Sheriff K-9 and a Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter, they were able to track down their suspect, Sheldon James Thompson, 33. He was arrested in a wooded area on the Reservation several miles from the crime scene.

Police say no weapons were found at the time of the arrest.

Thompson was treated for weather-related issues at a local hospital and is currently being held at the Carlton County jail awaiting formal charges.

The victims' identities have not been released. Police say it the victims and suspect may have known each other.

A motive for the killings is under investigation.