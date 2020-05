Suspected serial rapist charged in 3 new cases

Hennepin County prosecutors said Friday they have filed four additional charges against a Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

Thirty-four-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted criminal sexcual conduct and one count of harassment.

Prosecutors first charged Jory Wiebrand last month in two cases from last summer when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women.

Wiebrand’s court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment Saturday.