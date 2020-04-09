Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on insulin affordability

Minnesota lawmakers have reached a deal on a long-awaited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can’t afford the drug.

A House-Senate conference committee unanimously signed off on the bill.

The full Legislature could pass the bill as early as Tuesday.

The Star Tribune reports the legislation represents a breakthrough for behind-the-scenes talks that began soon after a deal collapsed at the end of the 2019 session.

Diabetics who are within seven days of running out of insulin and need help could obtain a 30-day supply at a pharmacy for a $35 copay.