Minnesota health plans agree to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19. This move comes in response to the Governor’s Commissioners of Health and Commerce sending a letter on March 13 urging the health plans to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesotans with commercial insurance—including individuals, small businesses, and some large businesses—are now eligible for the following benefits:

-Minnesotans will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID testing.

-Minnesotans who are hospitalized will have no cost-sharing charges for in-network hospitalization.

-Minnesotans will have expanded access to telemedicine services. This will help people to stay home and access care if they need it.

“This move will help ensure no Minnesotan has to sacrifice paying rent or buying groceries to cover a hospital bill from COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “I’m grateful Minnesota’s health plans are putting the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic.”

“Every Minnesotan deserves access to the health care they need—particularly when it comes to COVID-19,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am proud of our Administration’s hard work in getting this done for Minnesotans.”

“This is an important step toward the protection of Minnesotans,” said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. “Uncertainty over what is covered by our health insurance, from tests to treatments, should not cause more fear or anxiety to those who need and seek help.”

Over the past month, the two Commissioners have been working with Minnesota’s health plans to be sure health coverage protects Minnesotans during the pandemic. In a March 13 letter to health insurers in Minnesota, the Commissioners outlined seven areas where health plans could support the state’s response to the COVID crisis.

“Today, the health plans are announcing that they are agreeing to key responses that should provide some peace of mind to Minnesotans, most significantly eliminating cost sharing for COVID-19 hospitalizations,” said Commissioner Kelley.

“Access to health care is very important at any time, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it is absolutely essential for people to have access to affordable, high-quality care to stay healthy or recover from illness,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Minnesota’s non-profit health plans that have committed to this framework:

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

• HealthPartners

• Hennepin Health

• Medica

• PreferredOne

• UCare

Many Minnesotans that receive their coverage through their employer have self-insured plans. The Departments do not have regulatory authority over these plans but are encouraging employers to work with their plan administrators to implement similar measures.