Minnesota health officials have now confirmed the states 3rd case of Covid-19

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today confirmed a third presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The case is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.

The patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought health care on March 9. Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing March 9. The test was found positive earlier today. MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from CDC, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.

The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition. MDH is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.