Minnesota deputy on trial in 2018 shooting of suicidal man

A Minnesota sheriff's deputy is on trial for the fatal shooting of an armed suicidal man two years ago.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Krook has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the April 2018 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Benjamin Evans.

Prosecutors said during opening statements Wednesday that Krook used unreasonable force on a man in crisis. But Krook's attorney says Evans was distraught over a failed relationship and was intent on dying by so-called suicide by cop.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years to be charged in an on-duty killing.