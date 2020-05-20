Minnesota bars, restaurants, learn reopening rules Wednesday

Minnesota bars and restaurants will learn Wednesday when they might be allowed to reopen for sit-down service under restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Many establishments have been trying to stay alive with takeout and deliveries since they were closed two months ago.

Key factors to consider when reopening include how close people are seated to each other, how long they are close, and whether people can effectively practice social distancing in that setting.

In a grim reminder of where the disease could be headed, Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue.