Gov. Walz signs legislation for bars and restaurants to sell alcohol with take-out orders

Governor Walz today signed legislation allowing takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Governor encouraged the legislature to take up the issue, the bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

“This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “This will allow Minnesotans to continue to support their favorite local businesses. The restaurant industry is finding creative ways to keep Minnesotans fed and happy during this challenging time, and we’re going to help them out.”

Bars and restaurants will be able to sell an unopened six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer or a bottle of wine with food orders. Municipalities will be allowed to opt out of the change.

This legislation takes effect at 12:01am on Saturday, April 18.