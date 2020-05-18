Minnesota bars and restaurants wait to open doors as stay-at-home order expires

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has set a timeline for businesses to reopen.

The stay-at-home order in Minnesota has expired and non-essential businesses like retail stores and main street businesses can reopen under new restrictions.

For restaurants and bars like Hub 41 and Brygge Taps & Tastes in Detroit lakes, they have to wait until June 1.

"We like to say that we have become pros at curbside, but it would definitely be nice to serve people on plates rather than in the to-go boxes, and see our guests again," Gretchen Hunter, Hub 41 and Brygge Owner.

The governor said that companies like these must wait to reopen as they are coming into direct contact with people through service.

"If we get the go-ahead for June 1, we are going to be ready to go on June 1 and following safety procedures, social distancing, sanitation, everything that goes into it with opening," Hunter said.

Hunter says they will not be opening until the state announces that they are able.

"I think safety is first and foremost before opening your doors," Hunter said.

Businesses that go against Governor Walz’s order can face criminal charges that carry fines up to $3,000 or prison time.

And it doesn't stop there.

Some business owners who announced plans to open ahead of schedule now face a lawsuit from Attorney General Keith Ellison who's seeking penalties of up to $25,000.

Many bars and restaurants we spoke with that did not want to go on camera said while they wish they could open earlier, it’s not worth the repercussions.

