Authorities search Bemidji swamp in nearly 4-year-old missing persons case

Several Minnesota law enforcement agencies conducted a search Tuesday at a swamp for a teenager who has been missing for more than three years.

With the weather continuing to improve, Bemidji police are asking people to check their lands, outbuildings, and cabins for any sign of Jeremy Jourdain.

Jourdain of Cass Lake went missing on Halloween night of 2016, according to police. He was 17 at the time of his disappearance.

Bemidji police said 35 law enforcement officers from various state and local agencies searched a swamp on Tuesday where Jourdain was last seen in 2016.

The Bemidji Fire Department recently did a controlled burn of the area removing a significant amount of the groundcover, according to police.

Yet, law enforcement didn’t find anything of “evidentiary value.”

Police have followed up on hundreds leads with the hope that it would lead to answers in solving this missing person's case.

Jourdain was reportedly in Bemidji to visit friends and went missing in the area of 5th St SE and Wood Ave SE.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

If you have information, police urge you to contact Detective Michelle Leffelman of the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-8367. You can ask to remain anonymous.