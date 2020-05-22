Minnesota State Fair canceled for 2020

The Great Minnesota Get Together will not happen in the summer of 2020.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says, “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision. Navigating health risks is the most important piece in a very complex situation. In addition, the State Fair's vast and strong network of partners and thousands of people are facing challenges that seriously hamper their ability to fully participate in the State Fair."

The state fair is scheduled to happen from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 in 2021.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 fair will be valid in 2021. The grandstand concerns scheduled for this year will be postponed to 2021 as well.

The fair says since its inception, the fair has been held every year with only five exceptions: in 1861 and 1862 due to the Civil War and U.S.-Dakota War, in 1893 because of scheduling conflicts with the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, in 1945 due to federal government travel restrictions during World War II, and in 1946 due to a polio epidemic.