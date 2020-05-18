Minnesota National Guard Members to be deployed

The Minnesota National guard is sending nearly 700 soldiers from their Mankato-based 2nd Battalion,135th Infantry overseas for Operation Enduring Freedom.

(MGN Image)

The Soldiers will be sent to the Horn of Africa this summer.

Many soldiers from this group are from the area, with hometowns of Fargo, Grand Forks, and Brainerd just to name a few.

For 76 of these soldiers this will be their second deployment, and for 52 soldiers it will be their third or fourth.

They are expected to return in the Spring of 2021.