Minnesota Legislature speeds $21M in coronavirus money

The Minnesota Legislature has voted unanimously to earmark nearly $21 million to reinforce the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz praised lawmakers for “working in a totally nonpartisan manner” shortly before the 64-0 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Democratic-controlled House, passed the bill soon afterwards, 133-0. Walz is expected to sign the bill Tuesday.

Walz says it's highly likely that Minnesota will need to find more money, but it's what state agencies think they need for now.

Several lawmakers agreed that more money and legislation eventually will be needed as the outbreak spreads.

