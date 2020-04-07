Minnesota House votes to provide workers’ comp benefits for first responders, health care workers, child care providers who get COVID-19

The Minnesota House today approved legislation to ensure that first responders, health care workers, and child care providers who are required to provide care under an executive order can receive workers’ compensation benefits in the event they contract COVID-19 on the job. As a result, firefighters, EMT personnel, nurses, police officers, health care professionals, home health care workers, certain child care providers -- and their families -- can continue receiving a paycheck, health care, and other benefits.

"Our first responders, health care professionals, and child care providers are putting their health and safety in jeopardy every day, and I am very pleased an agreement was reached that will give them and their families a safety net," said Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-Dilworth), who voted in support of the bill.

Specifically, the bill creates a legal standard that makes it easier for first responders and heath care workers to qualify for workers’ comp when they contract COVID-19. Instead of being required to prove that they contracted COVID-19 during the course of their employment, these first responders would only be required to show that they have tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19. The bill creates a presumption that these workers have an "occupational disease" and are thus eligible for workers comp.