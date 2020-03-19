Minnesota DNR on their COVID-19 response

In accordance with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have adjusted their services, events, and operations to protect Minnesotans and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The DNR's public lands remain open but they have closed some buildings. Here are the department's other updates:

What’s open

State parks, state forests, recreation areas, and other public lands remain open. The following facilities will remain open at state parks:

Outdoor areas, campgrounds, camper cabins, yurts, remote campsites, overnight lodging facilities and some group centers

Highway rest areas at Grand Portage, Gooseberry Falls and Tettegouche state parks

Bathrooms, shower buildings and vault toilets that are already open for the season will remain open

What’s closed

Park offices, visitor centers, nature stores, trail centers, indoor interpretive exhibits and enclosed picnic shelters

Most park bathrooms with running water are still closed for the season and will remain closed

Postponed events

All safety education training, including firearms safety training

Deer open houses

Elk input meetings in northwest Minnesota

Canceled events

All naturalist programs and public events at state parks are canceled until further notice.

This includes:

Visitor center programs

Outdoor events

School group activities

Online and phone options

We urge the public to do business with us by phone, email, or online. Here are your options:

Buy or renew licenses online

Make or change camping and lodging reservations online or by phone at 866-857-2757

Call your local DNR office

Use email or phone (888-646-6367) to request information from the DNR Information Center