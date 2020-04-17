Minnesota COVID-19 cases top 2,000

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting more than 2,000 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The total count on Friday, April 17 stands at 2,071 positive cases. The death toll is now at 111.

More than half of the positive cases have recovered, at 1,066 no longer needing isolation.

223 people are currently in the hospital and 106 of them are in the ICU.

Cases on the Minnesota side of the Red River Valley remain relatively the same as the day before.