Minnesota COVID-19 cases exceed 9,000

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, with the total exceeding 9,000.

The total case count increased by 786 from the day before, bringing it to 9,365.

The death toll increased by 23 from the day before, bringing it to 508. Of the 508 deaths, 407 of them lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility.

435 people are in the hospital with the virus, 182 of them are in the ICU.

5,308 people are listed as recovered.

