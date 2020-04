The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Barnesville Police Department say they are currently investigating a serious incident that was reported on April 23rd.

Sources close to the investigation say the investigation involves a child death.

35-year-old Kellie Anderson from Barnesville was taken into custody for Felony Neglect and is currently in custody at the Cass County jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation as well.