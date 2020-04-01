Minn. state trooper gives doctor masks instead of speeding ticket

DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - In a heartwarming gesture, a Minnesota state trooper recently gave a doctor N95 medical masks instead of a speeding ticket.

Dr. Janjua says she burst into tears when he handed her the masks. (Source: CNN)

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua is a cardiologist at a coronavirus quarantine unit. She was pulled over by state trooper Brian Schwartz for speeding back on March 21.

However, instead of handing her a ticket, Schwartz gave the doctor five N95 masks he was supposed to protect himself.

Janjua says she burst into tears when he handed her the masks.

“From everything you’ve heard, N95 masks these days, Janjua said. “And for him to just selflessly hand something like that over … I can’t tell you what it did for someone who is very scared.”

The state patrol says Schwartz felt compelled to offer his masks after noticing what looked like two used N95 masks in Janjua's purse that he assumed she was reusing.

The N95 masks that health care workers need to protect themselves while treating coronavirus patients are in dangerously short supply.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.