Minn. Gov. Tim Walz extends stay-at-home order by 2 weeks

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a two-week extension of the state's stay-at-home order Thursday afternoon.

The governor's stay-at-home order was set on Mar. 25 and was to expire Monday, May 4.

Thursday's announcement means the order will last until May 18.

Walz also announced that he'll be allowing curbside pickup and deliveries for retailers come Monday, which he says will put 30,000 Minnesotans back to work.

Walz says they're working hard to ease restrictions on elective surgeries and medical procedures, saying an announcement will be coming "soon."

He says they may lift other restrictions before May 18, as well.

Walz announced the update, adding Minnesotans have bought time for health care workers and saved lives by staying home.

He encouraged Minnesotans to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The governor says the order was put in place to delay the peak of the pandemic, to buy time to build testing and tracing capacity and promote social distancing.

He says it's a delicate balance, easing restrictions and opening up the economy, while curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Walz allowed up to 20,000 companies employing 80,000 to 100,000 workers to start up again this week.

However, it's going to be a few more weeks before he opens bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses.