Millions of people will receive stimulus payment on prepaid debit card

Some have received a check, some direct deposit, but for nearly 4 million Americans, the economic stimulus money will be delivered in the form of a prepaid debit card that arrives in the mail. On May 18th, the Treasury Department unveiled another way of getting stimulus money and it’s caused confusion.

“Lots of people are asking us about it, ‘Is this real?’" said Doreen Riedman Associate State Director Community Outreach for the North Dakota AARP. "Some folks are saying 'I thought it was a scam, I’ve already shredded mine' or 'I heard a friend of mine who threw it away and had to go digging in the garbage for it' because they are a bit nondescript.”

The card is from MetaBank. It will be sent to those who do not have bank information on file and will arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. If you get one you’ll have to activate it using your personal information.

“When you get one of these things they ask you to go online or call to activate them they need lots of personal information including your social security number," Riedman said. "So we really want people to proceed with caution and be careful with this.”

This new method of getting your stimulus money comes with new risks. Riedman says copycat cards may soon find their way to your mailbox.

“Because those scammers are out there following this money," Riedman said. "They follow the headlines, they follow the money, and they’re going to be coming after it.”

Riedman said scammers may also try to contact you via text or call posing as the IRS, but said that the real IRS would never do this.

The prepaid debit card has extra charges, fees, and limits to it. To find all the details on it, click here.