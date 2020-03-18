Mille Lacs walleye fishing catch-and-release, closed July

Minnesota wildlife officials say walleye fishing will be catch-and-release only again this summer on Mille Lacs Lake.

State officials said Tuesday the big lake will be closed altogether to walleye fishing in July.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the restrictions are needed in part because of a record ice fishing season on Mille Lacs this winter.

DNR officials say Mille Lacs experienced the “highest fishing pressure there in 30 years” as poor ice conditions on other lakes boosted traffic on Mille Lacs.

Anglers harvested almost 30,000 pounds of walleye on Mille Lacs, leaving only 57,000 pounds available.