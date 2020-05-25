Midnight remembrance of COVID-19 victims in VA hospitals

It was a solemn Memorial Day ceremony just after midnight, and one that has the year 2020 written all over it.

Fargo Amvets held a candlelight memorial service early Monday morning to remember COVID-19 victims who've died and are being treated at America's veterans hospitals.

They lit 50 candles for each VA hospital impacted by the coronavirus, and in honor of their brothers and sisters who are suffering. As each state was announced, someone would step forward, salute and light a candle.

"You can't get into the VA facilities to visit the elderly and if they're catching the COVID19 in the healthcare facilities, you know, they're really lonely up there and we want to make sure they weren't forgotten," says organizer Mark Wagemann.

You can watch the entire ceremony on the Fargo Amvets Facebook page.

