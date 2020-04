Solid Waste Director Terry Ludlum says because of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cities of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth have been rescheduled the annual metro spring cleanup week to September 14th - 18th.

The City of Horace was rescheduled its cleanup day to Saturday, September 19th.

Additionally, the annual electronic recycling event for City of Fargo residents has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 12.